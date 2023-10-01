What happened to Chris Taylor? Dodgers outfielder removed from game vs. Giants after painful hit by pitch

The LA Dodgers faced a potential setback ahead of postseason play in a 5-2 win over the San Francisco Giants as outfielder Chris Taylor was pulled from the game following a painful hit by a pitch to his left knee.

The 33-year-old is vital to the Dodgers' roster. As the team gears up for Game 1 of the NLDS, his availability remains uncertain.

Only a few days remain before the Dodgers require him again on the field. The condition of Taylor's knee is a looming question that the Dodgers will be keenly monitoring.

This incident comes with heightened concerns, as Taylor was one of three Dodgers players hit by pitches from Giants starting pitcher Kyle Harrison. While there's no official word claiming the hits were intentional, it certainly led to some frustration among the Dodgers.

LA Dodgers' Chris Taylor exits game after being hit by pitch

Chris Taylor initially stayed in the game after being hit by the pitch on his left knee. After visibly struggling through discomfort, he was removed in the bottom of the fifth later as a precaution.

In a reshuffle, Kolten Wong stepped into Taylor's spot in the lineup. On the other hand, Kike Hernandez moved from his regular shortstop position to cover left field.

The decision to pull Taylor seems to be a cautionary measure at this stage. Further medical evaluation will be required to assess the severity of the injury.

Chris Taylor is the Dodgers' 2023 nominee for the esteemed Roberto Clemente Award. Since making his MLB debut in 2016, Taylor has consistently captured the spotlight with memorable moments.

One such memorable moment came in the 2018 NLCS Game 7 against Milwaukee. He made a game-saving catch in left field that is etched in the memories of Dodgers fans.

As postseason draws near, all eyes will be on Taylor's medical updates. The absence could have significant implications for a Dodgers team considered among the top contenders for the World Series.