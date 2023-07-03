What happened to Clayton Kershaw? Dodgers veteran pitcher lands on injured list

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been added to 15-day Injured List with shoulder soreness. Shoulder issues can be devastating for pitchers in MLB, especially players like Kershaw who have dealt with injuries like this in the past.

Considering how well he has been playing this season, the hope is he will be able to come back as soon as possible. The team will be careful not to rush him, but the 15 days off minimum, paired with the upcoming All-Star break means he should have ample recovery time.

The Dodgers announced Kershaw's injury and the corresponding moves via Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers The Dodgers recalled RHPs Michael Grove and Gavin Stone, optioned LHP Victor González and placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder soreness, backdated to June 30. The Dodgers recalled RHPs Michael Grove and Gavin Stone, optioned LHP Victor González and placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder soreness, backdated to June 30.

"The Dodgers recalled RHPs Michael Grove and Gavin Stone, optioned LHP Victor González and placed LHP Clayton Kershaw on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder soreness, backdated to June 30"

This injury will put a strain on the Dodger's pitching depth, but they know they can rely on their strong foundation. Gavin Stone and Michael Grove both have MLB experience and can help carry the load for the time being.

The Los Angeles Dodgers need Clayton Kershaw at full health for their playoff push

Los Angeles Dodgers v Colorado Rockies

At around the halfway point of the season, the Dodgers top pitcher is proving why he is one of the best of his generation. His 2.55 ERA is just barely above his career average, and his 10-4 record speaks for itself.

He had just been honored with the tenth All-Star selection of his career, though his participation in the game is now in doubt.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports This is Clayton Kershaw's 10th All-Star selection, tying Pee Wee Reese for most in Dodgers history This is Clayton Kershaw's 10th All-Star selection, tying Pee Wee Reese for most in Dodgers history

"This is Clayton Kershaw's 10th All-Star selection, tying Pee Wee Reese for most in Dodgers history" - Sarah Langs

Kershaw is no stranger to making MLB history, and he has proven to still be at the top of his game. Hopefully this time off will allow his shoulder to fully heal and he can return to the mound sooner rather than later.

Poll : 0 votes