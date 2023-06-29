What happened to Corbin Carroll? Diamondbacks star rookie exits game against Rays early

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has gotten off to a fast start this season. The speedy slugger is hitting .292/.369/.563 with 17 home runs and 24 stolen bases. He's been a large part of the team's success this year.

While playing in an afternoon game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Carroll had to exit early after his at-bat in the third inning. He seemed to have hurt his shoulder on one of his swings during that at-bat.

Bally Sports Arizona @BALLYSPORTSAZ Corbin Carroll has left today's game after showing discomfort following a swing in his last at-bat. Corbin Carroll has left today's game after showing discomfort following a swing in his last at-bat. https://t.co/MgoWmKLcEZ

Carroll tried his best to stay in the game, but the discomfort was too much. After grabbing his glove and attempting to go out into the field, manager Torey Lovullo made the decision to take Carroll out. Jake McCarthy would later replace him.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale Arizona #Dbacks All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll leaves today’s game with right shoulder soreness. He is day-to-day. Arizona #Dbacks All-Star outfielder Corbin Carroll leaves today’s game with right shoulder soreness. He is day-to-day.

An Injury to Corbin Carroll is the last thing the organization wants to see. Arizona has been a force to be reckoned with this season as they lead the National League West by 2.5 games.

Arizona Diamondbacks need Corbin Carroll in the lineup

Cleveland Guardians v Arizona Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have something special this year, but they'll need Corbin Carroll in the lineup if they want to keep this up.

Carroll has been great offensively and is a threat to steal a base at any moment. This throws pitchers off their game as they have Carroll's speed on the back of their minds.

He has also been great defensively. His speed allows him to get to balls in the gap with ease. He has played games in left, center, and right field, making him versatile, unlike many other outfielders in the league.

Carroll has put his name in the hat to be the National League Rookie of the Year this season. He and Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz are playing like established veterans rather than the rookies they are.

