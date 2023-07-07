What happened to Corbin Carroll? Diamondbacks star rookie exits game vs Mets early

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll has put the league on notice this season with his incredible performances for the club. However, the D-Backs and Carroll suffered a major blow, as the budding young superstar exited Thursday night's humiliating 9-0 loss to the New York Mets with an apparent shoulder injury.

In the bottom of the 7th inning of Thursday's route, Corbin Carroll took a healthy swing, only to immediately clutch his right shoulder. While it was clear that the 2023 All-Star was in pain, the fact is that it is the same shoulder that has sidelined him in the past had the team worried.

Corbin Carroll left the game after injuring his shoulder on a swing



Corbin Carroll left the game after injuring his shoulder on a swing

"Corbin Carroll left the game after injuring his shoulder on a swing. Please no….." - @StoolBaseball

A few weeks ago, the Diamondbacks were without Carroll for three games as he sat out with soreness in his right shoulder. This was also the same shoulder that forced him to undergo surgery in 2021, which caused both the Arizona Diamondbacks and their fans to think the worst.

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo put some of the pessimistic thoughts to rest by giving a "positive" update on the young superstar. According to Louvullo, " the stability in his shoulder checked out." While this is an encouraging update, the team will still likely be without their superstar for the foreseeable future.

This is not good for Corbin Carroll. He had surgery for a posterior labral tear in 2021 and this is the same mechanism. Expect MRI for the all star #Diamondbacks



This is not good for Corbin Carroll. He had surgery for a posterior labral tear in 2021 and this is the same mechanism. Expect MRI for the all star #Diamondbacks

"This is not good for Corbin Carroll. He had surgery for a posterior labral tear in 2021 and this is the same mechanism. Expect MRI for the all star #Diamondbacks" - @sportsinjuryMD

There is a possibility that Carroll's injury is not as serious as it looked at the moment. Best case scenario, the shoulder injury will be the same as the last one and he will only be shut down for a few days. However, if the worst happens, he could be forced to undergo surgery like he has in the past.

A look at Corbin Carroll's incredible 2023 season for the Arizona Diamondbacks

Both Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks have been some of the most "feel-good" stories of the season. Prior to his shoulder injured, Carroll was set to make his first All-Star appearance this weekend, however, with him most likely sidelined he could miss out on the action. It's a shame that fans could potentially see an All-Star Game without Carroll, Aaron Judge, and Mike Trout.

Through 83 games this season for the D-Backs, Carroll has produced an incredible .290 batting average with 18 home runs and 46 RBIs. He has not only contributed with the bat but has also added 24 stolen bases, making him a threat in all aspects of the game.

