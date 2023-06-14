Was Torey Lovullo suspended following heated altercation with JT Realmuto? D’backs manager ejected as benches clear

On June 12, 2022, Philadelphia Phillies catcher JT Realmuto became the franchise's first player to hit for the cycle in 19 seasons. The spectacular feat came in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks and made Realmuto the 17th catcher in history to lock down the achievement.

Since joining the Phillies in 2019, Realmuto has brought his game to the next level. Over the past five seasons, the Oklahoma native has won a pair of Gold Gloves and Silver Sluggers, as well as three All-Star appearances.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ JT Realmuto completes the cycle!



He is the first catcher to hit for the cycle since George Kottaras in 2011 JT Realmuto completes the cycle!He is the first catcher to hit for the cycle since George Kottaras in 2011 https://t.co/VwDExWwz96

"JT Realmuto completes the cycle! He is the first catcher to hit for the cycle since George Kottaras in 2011" - Talkin' Baseball

Although Realmuto's performance on June 12 was remarkable, it was overshadowed by an incident that has the baseball world up in arms.

During the third inning of the game, Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo charged towards home plate umpire, Vic Carapazza, after young stud Corbin Carroll was drilled by pitcher Matt Strahm for the second time of the game.

"Benches clear in the #Phillies #Diamondbacks game" - Jay Betsill

Torey Lovullo thought that the Philadelphia Phillies were intentionally throwing at one his team's most promising rookies. While Lovullo's complaints were originally directed at Carapazzo, JT Realmuto soon chimed in to defend his pitcher.

What ensued next was nothing short of a shouting match between Lovullo and Realmuto. It was not long before the D-Backs manager was ejected, and JT Realmuto continued on to hit for the cycle, although the Snakes overcame a 5-1 defecit to battle back and win the game by a score of 9-8.

Torey Lovullo was not suspended for the incident. After the game, both he and JT Realmuto apologized and spoke highly of one another. Realmuto said that Lovullo was just trying to protect one of his best players, and Lovullo commended the Phillies catcher on his big night.

JT Realmuto incident is nothing but teammates standing up for each other

21-year old Corbin Carroll is hitting .313/.398/.599 with a league-best OPS of .998. As such, it can only be seen as reasonable that Lovullo was trying to protect one of his best players as his team now enjoys a three-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in their division. Although Corbin was likely not being deliberately targeted, Realmuto felt the need to stand up for his pitcher, which is only natural in the game of baseball.

