What happened to Danny Jansen? Blue Jays catcher leaves field in 5th inning vs Rays

In Wednesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen left the field in the bottom of the fifth innings due to left groin tightness. Jansen had grounded out in his last at-bat and sprinted to first before being replaced by Alejandro Kirk.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider stated in a post-game interview that Jansen would be evaluated overnight and that the team is closely monitoring his condition. The extent of the injury is currently uncertain.

Danny Jansen, 28, has had an impressive month so far with 13 runs batted in and a batting average of .250, including three home runs. He played a significant role in the team's victories, delivering walk-off hits against the Atlanta Braves and the New York Yankees.

Drafted in the 16th round of the 2013 MLB Draft, Jansen has been with the Blue Jays since 2018 and is currently in his sixth season with the team. His absence from the game against the Rays posed a challenge for the Blue Jays, as Kirk was the only other true catcher on the roster.

While outfielder Daulton Varsho can serve as an emergency catcher, the team aims to keep him primarily in the outfield due to his defensive skills.

Who can cover for Danny Jansen and Kirk as catcher?

Fortunately, the Blue Jays have developed depth in the catcher position through their minor league system. Players such as Jamie Ritchie, Stevie Berman, Rob Brantly, and Tyler Heineman are potential backups who could provide support while Kirk takes on the majority of the playing time.

Danny Jansen's recent performances have been a significant contribution to the Blue Jays' offense, making it crucial for the team that his injury is not serious. He has recorded 11 hits in his last 10 games, including three doubles, three home runs, and 10 runs batted in.

Currently, Jansen has accumulated six home runs, 26 RBIs, and an OPS of .686 for the season.

The Blue Jays and their fans hope for a swift recovery for Jansen, who has been a valuable asset behind the plate and at the plate this season. Updates on the severity of his groin injury are expected in the coming days.

