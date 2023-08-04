What happened to David Bell? Reds manager ejected from game vs Cubs

In a surprising turn of events during the game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs, Reds manager David Bell found himself ejected in the third innings. The Reds were trailing 4-1 when Bell was tossed from the game by the umpire.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Reds manager David Bell has been ejected for arguing balls and strikes even though even the Reds broadcast acknowledged they were balls pic.twitter.com/DijzNOE5vx

The cause of Bell’s ejection was his vehement arguing over balls and strikes, a contentious topic that often ignites emotions on the field. Curiously, even the Reds’ broadcast acknowledged that some of the calls had been off the mark. Despite this, Bell’s frustration got the better of him, leading to his ejection.

A look into the Cubs vs. Reds game

While the series between the Cubs and Reds is hanging in the balance, the Cubs are aiming to clinch the win. They have been on a run-scoring rampage lately, boasting an impressive +77 run differential over their last 15 games, signaling their dominance on the field.

They’ve even outscored the Reds by 21 runs in the last two encounters.

Jameson Taillon, after some earlier struggles, has found his groove, posting a stellar 1.78 ERA in his last four starts. He’s set to take the mound for the Cubs, aiming to continue his impressive performance and solidify his status as a crucial asset to the team’s rotation.

Jameson Taillon has been instrumental for the Cubs this season, posting an impressive 1.78 ERA.

On the other side, Cincinnati relied on Luke Weaver for today’s game, who has faced some challenges this season with a 6.80 ERA. However, he showed promise in his recent outing against the Dodgers, giving the Reds hope for a strong performance.

