What Happened to David Robertson? Injury Update on the Phillies Pitcher

Pitcher David Robertson has been one of the best relief pitchers in baseball for the better part of a decade. However, fans of his team are wondering if and when they will be able to catch him in action for their team.

Robertson was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in the 2006 MLB Entry Draft. He burst onto the scene as a key member of the Yankees bullpen during the 2008 season. That year, he finished with a record of 4-0, appearing in 25 games.

As time went by, David Robertson only improved his ability to provide key relief for his team. He won the World Series as an MLB sophomore in 2009 with the Yankees. In 2011 Robertson finished the season with an ERA of 1.08 after appearing in 70 games for his team - the most in the bullpen.

After brief stints with the Chicago Cubs and Tampa Bay Rays, Robertson eventually landed in Philadelphia to begin the 2022 season.

David Robertson made 22 appearances and garnered an ERA of 2.70, respectable numbers for a 37-year old. However, Robertson is showing some daunting signs of wear as he progresses further in his career.

He was a key reason why his team, the Philadelphia Phillies, made their first playoff showing in 11 years. However, injury struck at the most inopportune time.

Joey Banach @joeysphisports David Robertson is off the playoff roster after suffering a calf injury celebrating Bryce’s home run in game 2 against St. Louis.



During game two of the National League Wild Card series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Bryce Harper hit a home run. The bench went wild, including Robertson. However, it seems Robertson got a little too excited and suffered a leg injury in the midst of the celebratory movement.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ David Robertson strained his calf celebrating Bryce Harper’s Wild Card home run. He’s been ruled out for the Division Series, per @JClarkNBCS David Robertson strained his calf celebrating Bryce Harper’s Wild Card home run. He’s been ruled out for the Division Series, per @JClarkNBCS https://t.co/aELaBpf5cB

Freak injury relegates David Robertson to the sidelines

Speaking about the injury that has left Robertson sidelined, Phillies manager Rob Thomson put it plainly. Addressing the media, Thomson said, "He's devastated, I mean he really wanted to pitch in this series. He knows how big a part of this club he is." At this point, there is no timeline issued for his return, but it is understood that he is unlikely to take the mound as the Phillies progress to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

