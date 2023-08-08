What happened to Donovan Solano? Twins veteran slugger exits game vs Tigers early

Minnesota Twins slugger Donovan Solano had to leave Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers early. He appeared to have hurt his ankle after sliding back into the bag after making a wide turn at first base.

Initially, it looked like Solano wanted to stay in the game. However, after talking with the trainers, he decided it would be best to leave the game and not risk further injury. Joey Gallo took over for him at first base.

DanHayesMLB @DanHayesMLB

He tested it a few times and exits for Donovan Solano took a wide turn at first after singling and appeared to jam his ankle when sliding back into the bag as Tigers threw behind him.He tested it a few times and exits for #MNTwins , who trail 1-0, T3.

This is an untimely injury for Donovan Solano, who has been seeing the ball well lately. In his last five games, he was 4-12 at the plate, scoring four runs with just one strikeout.

Through 99 games this season, Solano is hitting .277/.377/.402 with four home runs and 25 RBIs. Over his last five seasons, he has never finished the year with a batting average below .280.

Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins are ready to expand their lead in the American League Central

Twins Tigers Baseball

The Minnesota Twins have had a great season so far. They are in first place in the American League Central with a record of 60-54. They hold a 5.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians.

It looks like this division will come down to these two teams unless the Detroit Tigers make up some ground. They are 49-63, 10 games behind the Twins.

Minnesota has what it takes if they do hold onto the division lead and make it to the postseason. They have a solid starting rotation behind Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez. They also have a great bullpen behind Jhoan Duran and Emilio Pagan.

While the Twins are not chock-full of big-name players, they have a roster full of players that can contribute. They play in a tired division but do not sleep on Minnesota.