What happened to Fernando Tatis Jr.? Padres superstar exits Brewers game early after injury concern

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a painful injury during his team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday. The star outfielder exited the game early after getting hit by a pitch.

The two-time Silver Slugger Award winner was hit by former Padres pitcher Colin Rea in the bottom of the third inning. Tatis Jr. was visibly in pain after getting struck on what seemed like his elbow, throwing away his bat before going down on his knees while wincing in pain.

Tatis Jr. initially stayed in the game, occupying his place in the outfield and running the bases. However, he was replaced by pinch-hitter Tyler Wade in his next at-bats. The Padres star left the game with a reported bruised left triceps.

“It's going to be fairly sore,” manager Mike Shildt said. “We'll check in on him tomorrow and kind of go from there.”

He is the team's home run leader this season with 14 moon shots. Tatis Jr. struck a crucial 446-foot home run in a four-hit game against the Brewers in the series opener on Thursday that saw Jake Cronenworth grab the headlines with his walk-off dinger.

Padres continue their winning streak despite Fernando Tatis Jr.'s early exit

San Diego Padres made it three wins in three after seeing off the challenge of the Brewers for a second consecutive time in the series. Jake Cronenworth, who hit a game-winning homer in the previous game, continued his purple patch on Friday.

Cronenworth went five for five on Friday with a home run to boot. Star slugger Manny Machado also continued his hot streak with two runs and an RBI. However, the Padres suffered another injury concern after Jurickson Profar limped to second base in the seventh inning.

The Padres outfielder, who is dealing with patellar tendinitis in his left knee, was replaced by a pinch-runner.

“Some days are better than others,” Shildt said. ”He was in that moment where I appreciate it, he was like, ‘Man, it doesn’t feel great.' Again, more grit, more heart."

While Shildt lauded the grit of his players, the Padres manager will hope that his star outfielders will return soon by avoiding any major injury.