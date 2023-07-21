What happened to Francisco Mejia? Rays catcher exits important game vs Orioles early

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia's day ended early on Thursday. The slugger exited the game early, dealing with left knee discomfort. Christian Bethancourt came in to replace Mejia.

It is unclear how the injury occurred, but Mejia left the game in the seventh inning. Mejia will be considered daily until the team gets a clear understanding of the injury.

Tricia Whitaker @TriciaWhitaker Francisco Mejia Left tonight’s game with Left Knee discomfort.

Francisco Mejia was 1-2 with an RBI before he exited the game. This will be a tough injury for Tampa Bay if he has to take a trip to the IL. Mejia has been streaking at the plate as of late.

Bethancourt will get most of the action if Mejia has to move to the IL. In 62 games this season, Bethancourt is hitting .228/.251/.391 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs.

Francisco Mejia's injury will not help the Tampa Bay Rays end their skid

After starting the season on fire, the Tampa Bay Rays have cooled off. Starting the year with a record of 27-6, they are now 60-39. They are currently on a four-game losing streak and cannot get their feet underneath them. This is far from the team that took the baseball world by storm.

Injuries have played a big part in this team's recent rough stretch. They have lost three starting pitchers for the year. Shane Baz, Jeffrey Springs, and Drew Rasmussen all had season-ending surgeries. While they have not seen many injuries besides the pitching staff, that could change with the news of Francisco Mejia.

#MLB #TampaBayRays #ALPennant The Tampa Bay Rays ARE NOT representing the American League in the World Series. Start digging for Futures GoldPitching injuries:-Drew Rasmussen: OUT-Jeffery Springs OUT-Shane Baz OUT-Josh Fleming OUT til Aug-Shane McClanahan OUT indef

Luckily, the Rays still have a strong rotation but could use another arm. Many expect them to try and land a pitcher at the trade deadline. They have been tied to Detroit Tigers pitcher Michael Lorenzen and Chicago Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman. Expect the Rays to land a player or two at the trade deadline.

