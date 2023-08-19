What happened to Grae Kessinger? Astros infielder lands on IL due to health and safety protocols 

Houston Astros infielder Grae Kessinger has been placed on the injured list due to health and safety protocols. Typically, this language is used when players land on the COVID-19 IL.

If so, it will be hard to pinpoint when Kessinger can return to the lineup. In his place, the Astros called up Corey Julks. Julks has made a name for himself this season, hitting .245 with six home runs in 86 games.

Kessinger made his debut this season. He was selected in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft after spending three seasons at the University of Ole Miss, where he shined. Kessinger hit .300 and .330 as a sophomore and junior.

Kessinger has struggled to get his feet underneath him in the majors. Through 19 games, he has hit .194/.293/.333 with a home run and two doubles. He has bounced around the infield getting action at shortstop, first, second, and third base.

Grae Kessinger's versatility will help him stay in the lineup

Grae Kessinger was called up when Jose Altuve was dealing with oblique soreness that kept him out of the lineup. Since then, Kessinger has played at least one game at every infield position.

His versatility will help him stick around. Many players in the league can play multiple positions, but they do not show the comfortability that Kessinger does at any infield position.

The Houston Astros have had multiple guys step up to deliver when the team has needed it. Kyle Tucker has been another one of those players this season. He leads the team in average, OPS, home runs, hits, doubles, and RBIs.

The Astros look strong as we inch closer to the end of the regular season. With their revitalized pitching rotation, they will be a tough team to take down.