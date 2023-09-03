What happened to Graham Ashcraft? Reds pitcher lands on IL with toe injury 

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Saturday that pitcher Graham Ashcraft will be placed on the 15-day IL. Ashcraft is dealing with a stress reaction in his right big toe.

He had to leave his Friday start after five innings against the Chicago Cubs. The Reds quickly had him undergo an MRI, and now he will miss multiple starts this month.

Ashcraft is not the only player to be headed to the IL. Left-handed pitcher Brandon Williamson was scratched from his scheduled start on Sunday as he tested positive for COVID-19.

Cincinnati called up top pitching prospects Connor Phillips and Chase Shreve in a corresponding move. The Reds hope these two arms can get the job done with Ashcraft and Phillips on the IL.

Graham Ashcraft's injury could not have come at a worse time

Graham Ashcraft could not have picked a worse time to go on the injured list. The Cincinnati Reds are battling to make their way into this year's postseason. They are one game behind the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants, who hold the final NL Wild Card spot.

This could turn into the race heading into the regular season's final month. All the teams battling for a Wild card spot have the talent to go on a run in the postseason.

Cincinnati claimed Harrison Bader and Hunter Renfroe off waivers to try and better themselves before the postseason. Bader played 84 games for the New York Yankees this season, hitting .240, but injuries have kept him off the field multiple times. Renfroe hit .242 in 126 games with the Los Angeles Angels.

While they have slowed down a bit, the Reds can still pull off something incredible. They have the roster to go deep into the postseason if they can overtake the teams ahead of them in the Wild Card.