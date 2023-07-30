What happened to Jonathan India? Reds infielder scratched from Saturday's start against Dodgers 

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India has been scratched from his Saturday start against the Los Angeles Dodgers. India will take the day off as he is dealing with a heel issue.

He was slated to start at second base. But Cincinnati has updated their lineup, and McLain will take over the second base duties and hit third. Nick Senzel will take over the open spot in left field and hit eighth.

Charlie Goldsmith @CharlieG__ Jonathan India was scratched today with left heel pain.

India has performed well for Cincinnati this season. He is hitting .251/.336/.409 with 14 home runs and 12 stolen bases. He has largely been overshadowed by the emergence of players like Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, and Joey Votto.

Cincinnati took the series' first game on Friday by a score of 6-5. Jonathan India went 1-4 in that game before being subbed out for Luke Maile in the seventh inning. That was likely due to India's heel. He will be considered day-to-day until further testing is done.

Jonathan India will likely stay in Cincinnati past the trade deadline

Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers

Many MLB insiders wondered if the Cincinnati Reds would trade Jonathan India ahead of the quickly approaching trade deadline. After some thought, the team reportedly is not interested in trading India this season.

The Reds' farm system is loaded with prospects, so dealing with him now makes little sense. He still has three more years of team control on his contract.

India won the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2021. He had a career-high that season at the plate, which is not always good. He has not produced the same as he did when he debuted.

For a team that is so young, having a guy like India with a few seasons under his belt could be huge later down the road.