What happened to Jordan Montgomery? Cardinals pitcher exits early vs White Sox

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Montgomery had his day end early on Friday against the Chicago White Sox. He pitched well until the fifth inning when he came down with the injury.

Early reports stated that Jordan Montgomery left the game with a hamstring problem. He left Friday's game going 5.2 innings, giving up three hits on one run and striking out five batters.

St. Lous hopes the injury is minor as they struggle for competent arms in their rotation. A few days ago, the Cardinals placed veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright on the IL with a sore shoulder.

Jordan Montgomery has been important in the Cardinals' rotation since he was traded by the New York Yankees last year. He has compiled a 12-10 record with a 3.22 ERA and 152 strikeouts on 162.1 innings pitched.

With the injury to Jordan Montgomery, the Cardinals may be a team to watch at the trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals have started the season flat. They are one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as many had them picked to win the National League Central in the preseason. They sit dead last in the division with their 36-51 record, 12.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds.

This will be an interesting team to watch during the trade deadline. What they are rolling out is not working this year, and they have some players that would interest continuing teams.

Right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty has been a name people believe could be moved at the deadline. He will be a free agent when the season is over, along with pitcher Jordan Hicks. Some have even speculated that the team could move on from 2022 National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt.

St. Louis could have a firesale at the deadline and try and look toward the future if they feel their season is at a loss.

