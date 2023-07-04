What happened to Josh Naylor? Guardians slugger exits game vs Braves early

Cleveland Guardians slugger Josh Naylor was forced to leave a game against the Atlanta Braves early with a wrist injury. This is a big blow to the Guardians' offense. Naylor has been one of their most consistent players. His batting average of .301 so far this season has made him indispensable.

Henry Palattella of MLB.com reported on when and how Naylor was injured.

Henry Palattella @HellaPalattella Josh Naylor is out of tonight's game. He had his hand looked at after an awkward-looking swing in the bottom of the sixth inning.



He completed the at-bat (and struck out), but appeared to be in some pain when he was getting checked out by the trainer. Josh Naylor is out of tonight's game. He had his hand looked at after an awkward-looking swing in the bottom of the sixth inning. He completed the at-bat (and struck out), but appeared to be in some pain when he was getting checked out by the trainer.

Naylor is considered to be one of the biggest snubs for the All-Star game this year. Seeing his most productive MLB season go unrewarded in terms of All-Star selections is a shame, especially if this wrist injury knocks him out of the lineup for an extended amount of time.

Josh Naylor could be a fixture in Cleveland Guardians' offense for years to come

This is Naylor's fifth season in MLB, and he is proving he belongs at this level without a shadow of a doubt. He can get the job done defensively and at the plate. Pairing him with Jose Ramirez could make the Guardians a legitimate threat in the American League.

He even proved the has the clutch gene when he knocked in, what would be the game-winning runs against the Chicago Cubs.

Barstool Baseball @StoolBaseball Somehow Josh Naylor wasn’t an all star Somehow Josh Naylor wasn’t an all star https://t.co/bV2dLtvNeZ

"Somehow Josh Naylor wasn’t an All-star - Barstool Baseball

The Guardians are still in a battle for the American League Central with the Minnesota Twins, and do not want to lose any more ground. Hopefully, he can get back on the field and keep up his career-best season.

