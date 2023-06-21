What happened to JP Crawford? Mariners shortstop pulled early from game against Yankees

Seattle Mariners shortstop JP Crawford was taken out of the game on Tuesday against the New York Yankees. He left the game with what is described as a right shoulder contusion.

Dylan Moore replaced the injured Crawford. It's unknown what caused the injury to Crawford, but he recently had a knee injury that caused him to miss some games this season.

Daniel Kramer @DKramer_ J.P. Crawford left tonight's game with a right shoulder contusion, per Mariners PR. J.P. Crawford left tonight's game with a right shoulder contusion, per Mariners PR.

Crawford flew out to start the game and then grounded out to third in the third inning before getting pulled. He didn't take any contact with his shoulder, so the injury raises some questions.

This is a blow for a team trying to claw their way back into the division after a poor start. Seattle is currently in fourth place in the American League West with a 35-35 record.

The Mariners are nine games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers. Seattle can't afford to lose any of its core players with a gap like that.

Seattle Mariners need JP Crawford in the lineup

Chicago White Sox v Seattle Mariners

While JP Crawford isn't a star-studded name, he's the type of player everyone wants on their team. His smile and how he plays the game with so much joy are infectious.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ JP CRAWFORD BASE CLEARING DOUBLE TO TIE THE GAME! JP CRAWFORD BASE CLEARING DOUBLE TO TIE THE GAME! https://t.co/yyHnSUrAop

He's the type of player that won't let his teammates keep their heads down because they made an error. He's a leader on the field as well as in the clubhouse. For the time being, the Mariners will look to Julio Rodriguez to keep the team's morale up.

It won't be an easy week for Seattle as they have a three-game series with the New York Yankees. After that, they take on the Baltimore Orioles, who have been one of the most exciting teams to watch this season.

Without JP Crawford in the lineup, the Mariners will have their work cut out for themselves.

