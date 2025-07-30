What happened to Juan Soto? Everything you need to know about the painful foul ball that forced $765M superstar's early exit

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Jul 30, 2025 03:26 GMT
New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto had a painful Tuesday night against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The former World Series winner exited the game early after a freak injury.

During the top of the third inning of the game, Juan Soto lined up a slider from Padres starter Ryan Berget. However, the Dominican slugger fouled off the pitch as the ball took the inside half of the bat and struck him on the left foot.

Soto hopped in pain and was in visible discomfort as the Mets' training staff, along with manager Carlos Mendoza, tended to his injury. Although Soto, who signed a record $765 million deal last offseason, remained in the game to finish his at-bat, he exited the contest before the bottom of the fourth inning.

He was replaced by Tyrone Taylor, who moved to center field while Jeff McNeil occupied Soto's position in right field after his exit. After the initial assessment, the Mets announced that Soto was dealing with a foot contusion.

The Dominican superstar has missed just one game for the franchise this season and the Mets will hope Soto recovers in time for the series finale on Wednesday.

Juan Soto reacts to hostile welcome from Padres fans

The Padres acquired Juan Soto from the Washington Nationals in August 2022. The All-Star outfielder became a fan-favorite among the Padres faithful and signed a one-year deal in January 2023.

However, he was traded to the New York Yankees in December 2023. The fans are seemingly not over his departure as he was greeted with boos on his return to Pecto Park during Monday's series opener.

Soto reacted to the reception with a four-word comment, per The Sporting Tribune’s Marty Caswell:

"Juan Soto says he's not surprised by the heavy boos at Petco Park. Says Padres fans always root for their players, and 'They're sad I'm gone.'"
Soto went 0-for-2 on Tuesday and is slashing 248/.382/.488 with 25 home runs.

Chaitanya Prakash

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
