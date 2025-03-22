What happened with Julio Urias? All you need to know about the domestic violence accusations on ex-Dodgers star & MLB's reaction

Julio Urias, former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher, is at the center of controversy once again. After being accused of domestic violence, Major League Baseball announced that the Mexican would be suspended through to the 2025 All-Star Break.

News about the former Dodgers pitcher's suspension emerged on X on Friday.

This is, in fact, the second time that Julio Urias has been suspended under the same policy, having also faced a 20-game ban for assault back in 2019. Urias was at the center of yet another controversial case two years ago, when he faced trial after reportedly assaulting his wife in September of 2023.

Though he eventually pleaded not guilty to any charges, he was placed on a 90-day probation period, and required to undergo a one-year domestic violence course.

Soon after, Julio Urias was placed on administrative leave, while the league investigated the incident. After the 2023 season came to an end, the Mexican effectively became a free agent and has never signed with a franchise since.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred makes formal statement about Julio Urias' situation

Announcing his decision to suspend Urias until the All-Star break, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred made his formal statement on the situation on Friday, which was posted to X by insider Jesse Rogers.

"The Office of the Commissioner of Baseball has completed its investigation into allegations that free agent pitcher Julio Urias violated Major League Baseball’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," Rob Manfred said.

"Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Urias violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate," Manfred added.

This latest suspension is yet another significant blow to Urias' reported ambitions of returning to the major leagues. By the time his suspension is over, most teams will have played around 98 games.

There is also a good chance that the Mexican pitcher's history of offenses prevents any organization from associating with him in the future.

Other notable players that have been penalized under similar circumstances in the past include pitchers Trevor Bauer, Aroldis Chapman, Domingo German, Robert Osuna and outfielders Addison Russell, Jose Reyes and Hector Olivera.

