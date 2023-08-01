What happened to Justin Turner? Red Sox hitter leaves game vs Mariners early

Justin Turner left the field early against the Seattle Mariners after a suspected injury on Monday. The Red Sox infielder, a key figure in the lineup, will require to be inspected for anything serious that could put him on the IL.

The incident occurred in the final innings as Turner hit an infield single. As it was an infield single, he had to make a deep lunge to reach first base, which resulted in the injury. It seems like Turner pulled up his hamstrings while completing the base run.

Tom Caron (blue checkmark redacted) @TomCaron Justin Turner, who leads MLB in RBI since June 1, leaves the game after legging out an RBI infield single with two outs in the ninth. Took a long lunge to reach the bag (and drive in a run.) We’ll have an update in the post-game show.

The 38-year-old came to the plate with the last out remaining in the game. Connor Wong had hit a leadoff ground rule double. Two more outs followed before Jarren Duran reached base after striking out on a wild pitch. With runners in the corner, Turner hit an RBI that drove in Wong.

He reached first base on his hit, with Duran also reaching third, having stolen second during the at-bat. Jorge Alfaro came into inch-run for Turner, but the Red Sox failed to rally as they lost 6-2 to their AL West opponents.

Justin Turner went 1-4 in the game, with one walk and striking out twice. The Boston infielder has 71 RBIs, including 17 home runs, and leads the league in RBIs in the last two months. He has an impressive .286/.356/.481 slash line.

Red Sox will hope for no major injury to Justin Turner

Justin Turner's addition to the Red Sox lineup at the start of the season has bore fruits.

The veteran moved after spending eight years with the Los Angeles Dodgers where he won the World Series in 2020 and was awarded the NLCS MVP award in 2017.

Boston (56-50) is looking to make a run for the AL's Wild Card positions and will need his services.