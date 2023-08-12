What happened to Kyle Schwarber? Phillies hitter exits game vs Twins early

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber was removed from the game against the Minnesota Twins on Friday after fouling a ball off his left foot.

The incident occurred in the seventh innings, with the Philadelphia team already in a nine-run lead. The decision was mostly about keeping Schwarber out of further harm as the game ultimately ended 13-2 in favor of the Phillies.

Kyle Schwarber has been one of the best players in the Phillies lineup since joining them as a free agent ahead of the 2022 campaign.

In his first season in Philadelphia, Schwarber won the Silver Slugger award while also finishing as the NL Home Run leader. This season too, the outfielder has been an important player for them.

He had a decent night out on Friday, reaching base in all four plate appearances on the night. However, he was pulled out of the game after fouling a ball off his left foot on a Jeff Hoffman pitch in the seventh innings.

While it did not look like a serious injury, it seemed to be more of a safety measure taken up by the management to remove him from the game.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 30 home runs this season

Schwarber was the NL home run leader in the 2022 MLB season and it is no surprise to see him lead the Philadelphia Phillies this year too, with 30 homers so far.

However, he has not been as consistent as he was last year, with some performances which brought severe criticism from fans. However, the Phillies are on course for a postseason spot and Schwarber may have his chance to prove just how valuable he is to the team.