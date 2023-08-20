What happened to LaMonte Wade Jr? Giants baseman exits game vs Braves early

The San Franciso Giants removed LaMonte Wade Jr from the game vs the Atlanta Braves, Wade Jr had some visible discomfort running the bases during the top of the seventh inning, baseman was seen grabbing his back while running and Giants head trainer Dave Groeschner and manager Gabe Kapler came on to check on the baseman, After discussing for a few mins they took out the 29-year old and he was replaced by Casey Schmitt.

Lamonte Wade Jr. was having a good night, he slammed a homerun on the very firts pitch of the game, but the night was cut short for him with what appear to be a minor injury, he is expected to be day-to-day.

Giants lose vs Braves in dramatic fashion

The Atlanta Braves defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-5, where the Braves scored clutch runs in the 8th inning to take the lead, Eddie Rosario slammed a 2 run go-ahead homerun against Rogers which gave the Braves a lead, Giants failed to tie the game and lost. With this victory the Atlanta Braves become the firts team to reach 80 wins this season, they have a record of 80-42 and are expected to go deep in the playoffs. Giants on the other hand are 64-59 and stand second in the NL West standings behind Dodgers.