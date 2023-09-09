What happened to Luis Severino? Yankees pitcher forced to exit game vs Brewers early

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino had to be removed from Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers early. Severino looked to be in discomfort after giving up a single to Brice Turang in the top of the fifth inning.

Initially, it looked as if Severino was clutching his abdominal area. Shortly after, he had his hands on his knees while talking to the training staff and manager Aaron Boone.

Severino exited the game after throwing 70 pitches. He pitched well on Friday before the injury, going four innings, giving up two runs on four hits, and striking out five batters. Severino was looking to bounce back after a rough start on Saturday.

Jhony Brito came out of the bullpen in relief for the injured Severino. Fortunately, Brito has started 13 games this season for the Yankees and has no problem going multiple innings.

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino has struggled to get the ball rolling this season. Coming into Friday, he held a 4-8 record with a 6.75 ERA on 85.1 innings pitched. This is far from the pitcher who posted a 7-3 record with a 3.18 ERA last season.

Severino hoped for a strong season this year, as he will be an MLB free agent when the season ends. Given how he has performed, seeing which teams reach out to Severino will be interesting.

Injuries have hurt Severino over his career. In 2019, his season was cut short after dealing with lingering rotator cuff inflammation and a lat strain. The following season, he underwent surgery on his elbow, which cost him the entire 2020 season. During the 2021 season, he only appeared in four games as he was still dealing with a setback on his elbow following surgery.