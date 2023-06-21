What happened to Matt Beaty? Royals slugger leaves game early after violent collision

Kansas City Royals right fielder Matt Beaty was involved in a violent collision with second baseman Samad Taylor. It happened in the eighth inning on a pop fly to shallow right field.

Neither player called the other off, causing their collision. Beaty had to be removed from the game after the play and did not return. This is unfortunate, as Beaty just had his contract selected by the Royals over the weekend.

Anne Rogers @anne__rogers Nasty collision between RF Matt Beaty and 2B Samad Taylor on a fly ball in right field in the eighth inning. Beaty is coming out of the game. Dairon Blanco moves to right, Drew Waters enters the game in center field. Nasty collision between RF Matt Beaty and 2B Samad Taylor on a fly ball in right field in the eighth inning. Beaty is coming out of the game. Dairon Blanco moves to right, Drew Waters enters the game in center field.

This is every baseball player's worst nightmare. Trying to track a ball, know where your teammates are, and decide whether to call them off or let them have it is tough.

Royals slugger Matt Beaty got the worst of the collision. He took it directly to his front side. It looked like he didn't see Taylor backing up for the ball at all.

This situation can happen when two inexperienced players are out on the field together, trying their best to impress their organization. Fortunately, Beaty got up and fired the ball back into the infield before being taken out.

Matt Beaty's injury adds to the mess that is the Kansas City Royals this season

The Kansas City Royals have been a mess this season, and Matt Beaty's injury doesn't help the cause. They are the second-worst team, right behind the Oakland Athletics, with a record of 20-54. Kansas City has already played itself out of the American League Central. They're 16 games behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins.

Given how they have come out and performed this season, expect the Royals to be sellers at the trade deadline. They have a few bullpen arms in Aroldis Chapman and Scott Barlow, who could interest some contending teams. As uncompetitive as they are this year, looking toward the future may be the team's direction.

