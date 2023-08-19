What happened to Matt Wallner? Twins outfielder exits game vs Pirates early

Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner left Friday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates early after being struck by an inside pitch on his hand. The Twins went on to win the game 5-1 and extend their lead at the top of the AL Central table.

The team later announced that Wallner has a contusion in his right hand and will likely go in for tests as soon as possible.

Wallner was selected by the Minnesota Twins the in 2019 MLB Draft and slowly made his way up the minor leagues before being called up to the Twins roster in September last year.

This season, he started with the Triple-A St. Paul but was recalled to the roster twice, once in April and once in May. Overall, he has spent more time in the majors this year than the minors.

The incident in Friday's game occurred in the seventh innings when Wallner stepped up to home plate to Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo. While he took a swing at the pitch, the left-handed pitcher's throw swung in and hit him on the right hand. The Twins took him out immediately in order to reduce the risk of further injury.

Matt Wallner's X-rays come back negative

It was no doubt a huge relief for the Minnesota Twins to hear that Matt Wallner's X-rays confirm that there is no fracture or structural damage in his hand. This means that he will most likely not be added to the injured list but may just be rested for a couple of games instead.

This is great news for the Twins, who can now focus on getting the job done against the Pittsburgh Pirates over the weekend.

