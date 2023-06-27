What happened to Matthew Boyd? Detroit Tigers pitcher exits in first inning vs. Rangers

Midway throught the first inning of his outing against the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd was pulled from the game. Prior to being pulled he gave up a solo home run and threw a wild pitch. The trainer did not waste time in coming out of the dugout to pull him from the game. This could have been an issue they already were aware of prior to the start of the game.

Boyd has not had a great season this year, with a ERA of 5.37 so far. However, he does have a 5-5 record and has gotten the Tigers out of some tough spots. Now, with this injury he has put his team in a whole right at the outset of the game.

Evan Petzold was the first to report on Twitter that Boyd's night was done after just a handful of pitches.

Matthew Boyd has exited the game in the first inning after a visit with trainer Ryne Eubanks. #Tigers

"Matthew Boyd has exited the game in the first inning after a visit with trainer Ryne Eubanks" - Evan Petzold

Kennedi Landry of MLB.com shared a video of the wild pitch that preceeded Boyd being removed.

Tigers starter Matthew Boyd is leaving the game after this wild pitch with an apparent injury. Will Vest is replacing him.

"Tigers starter Matthew Boyd is leaving the game after this wild pitch with an apparent injury. Will Vest is replacing him" - Kennedi Landry

The Tigers had a tough task ahead of them with the talented Rangers in the first place, and it just got even harder.

Can the Detroit Tigers dig themselves out of this hole without Matthew Boyd?

Texas Rangers vs Detroit Tigers

Not only is Boyd missing the game with injury, another pitcher will have to throw the six or seven innings the Tigers expected from him. Their pitching rotation is all thrown off, no pun intended, now and they will need to rebound.

There are MLB teams that it would be easier to do that against than the Rangers. The whole series has now been tilted in their favor, and they won't be giving up their advantage anytime soon.

