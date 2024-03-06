What happened to Max Muncy? Dodgers infielder exits spring training game vs. Angels in 6th inning

Following a fastball to his left knee, LA Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy left Tuesday's spring training game against the LA Angels in the sixth inning. While Muncy showcased evident discomfort at the base plate, he was immediately taken out of the game due to health and safety issues.

He was observed in the Dodgers dugout walking away without limping, and initial sightings seem to indicate that he might be alright, but a further diagnosis by LA's medical staff is pending. The real impact of the baseball on his left knee will only be clear once the medical reports are out.

Max Muncy was struck by a foul pitch in the Cactus League game against the Rangers last Wednesday. He appeared uncomfortable and had to leave the game. Three days later, he joined the team again as the diagnosis revealed that he had only sustained a minor contusion on his hand and Muncy was declared fit to play.

Muncy played a pivotal role in the Dodgers lineup last season when they lost Gavin Lux to a season-ending injury, and neither of Will Smith or Chris Taylor delivered big consistently.

LA has now taken out Max twice on two separate occasions in the Cactus League because they realize his potential and importance in the hitting lineup.

Max Muncy aspires to stay a Dodger for life

Max Muncy, an infielder with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is committed to playing for the team for the remainder of his career. Since joining the Dodgers in 2018, Muncy has expressed a desire to play out his career with the organisation. Muncy was a member of the Oakland Athletics in 2015 and 2016 before joining the Dodgers.

Muncy is aware that in order to continue to be valuable to the club, he must strengthen his defence. There is no longer space for Muncy to be the team's designated hitter, with Shohei Ohtani having joined the ballclub this past winter.

"I’ve been very open about how I want to stay here for the rest of my career. And let’s be real – there’s not really a DH spot anymore. So if I want to play here, I need to make sure I’m in the field, and the best way to do that is just put myself in a good spot." - Max Muncy

Max Muncy has also had support from his fellow LA Dodgers teammates and manager Dave Roberts.

The good news for Muncy, 33, is that, after signing a two-year contract extension worth $24 million, this offseason guarantees him a spot in the team's rotation going forward in the MLB.

