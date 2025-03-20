What happened between Max Muncy and ex-NFL QB Rodney Peete in Tokyo Series? All you need to know about the viral incident

Max Muncy was involved in one of the many viral moments from the Tokyo Series. With his team playing two regular season games in Japan while everyone else played Spring Training games, all eyes were on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ad

During Wednesday's game vs. the Chicago Cubs, a foul ball went over toward the stands, and Muncy raced after it. He lined himself up and began to lean over the wall and the protective netting to catch the ball and steal an out.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unbeknownst to him, former Philadelphia Eagles QB and Dodgers fan Rodney Peete was in the stands, and he happened to be right there with a glove. He ended up catching the foul pop-up, not Muncy.

Muncy looked around with frustration after losing out on the catch while Peete slyly put his glove behind his back and gave a cheeky glance at the fans nearby. Sometimes, fans snatch foul balls that could be turned into outs.

Ad

However, in this instance, Muncy doesn't appear to have a legitimate gripe. The slowed-down replay shows that the ball went past Muncy's glove. Peete was waiting below Muncy and caught the ball after it came off the Dodgers star's mitt.

Muncy may have been frustrated over missing the catch he almost had and losing an out rather than mad at Peete for catching a ball that was not being caught by the infielder.

Ad

Former NFL QB opens up on foul ball incident with Max Muncy

Rodney Peete seemingly, though replay may disagree, stole a foul ball from Max Muncy and prevented the Los Angeles Dodgers star from recording an out in the Tokyo Series vs. the Chicago Cubs.

Rodney Peete caught the foul ball (Imagn)

However, the former NFL quarterback has revealed that he never even considered Muncy in the scenario.

Ad

"I've gotta tell you, Timmy, I was thinking of protecting my wife, Holly," Peete said on his radio show, AM 570 LA Sports. "That's all I was thinking about. Didn't really take a peek at Max coming and how close he was. We were sitting in the second row. It started curving back. The only thing I could think about was, 'I can let the ball hit her or me in the head, so let me try and reach out and catch it.'"

Peete said he realized Muncy was upset when he looked at the QB like he was "Steve Bartman or the cat that tried to break Mookie Betts' arm in New York" during the World Series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback