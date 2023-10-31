What happened to Max Scherzer? Rangers ace forced to abandon World Series Game 3 start early

After arguably his most effective start of the postseason, Texas Rangers starter Max Scherzer exited Game 3 of the World Series early. The three-time Cy Young Award winner made it through 3.0 clean innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, however, the veteran was unable to continue into the 4th inning.

"Max Scherzer is out after 3 innings with back tightness"

The 39-year-old, who has struggled with injuries this season, was visibly uncomfortable exiting the dugout in the bottom of the 4th inning. Max Scherzer was taken out of the game by manager Bruce Bochy after dealing with back tightness. Jon Gray entered the game in relief of the injured Scherzer.

It is a disappointing turn of events for the future Hall of Famer, who had been struggling throughout the postseason. The veteran was stifling the Arizona Diamondbacks early in Game 3 of the World Series, recording one strikeout over the 3 innings.

Max Scherzer has left tonight's game after just 36 pitches with an apparent back injury. Rangers' GM Chris Young was seen telling somebody to "pull him." Scheduled Game 4 starter Jon Gray has entered the game…

It's been a rough postseason for Scherzer, who has been limited to only 9.2 innings. Through his two appearances, the eight-time All-Star recorded seven strikeouts, however, he has posted a dreadful 6.52 ERA.

Max Scherzer has failed to live up to expectations with the Texas Rangers

After being acquired from the New York Mets in a blockbuster deal that saw Scherzer join the Texas Rangers in exchange for top infield prospect Luisangel Acuña (brother of Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña).

This is still one of the worst trades in recent years.

Injuries limited Scherzer to only 45.0 innings with the Texas Rangers, where he posted a 3.20 ERA with a 4-2 record and 53 strikeouts. Although his regular season numbers were fine, it has been the injuries leading up to the postseason, as well as his poor performances in the playoffs that have made him a liability.

This is what makes his exit on Monday night more crushing as he posted an efficient outing before the injury. Through his 3.0 innings, Scherzer threw only 36 pitches, shutting down the speedy Arizona Diamondbacks lineup.