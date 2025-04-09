What happened with Merrill Kelly? All about the controversy surrounding Diamondbacks pitcher's ejection vs Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly was surprisingly tossed from Tuesday's home game against the Baltimore Orioles. Not known for having a temper, he was ejected in the top of the seventh inning along with D-Backs skipper Torey Lovullo.

The commotion started when Kelly disputed a wrong check-swing call by umpire Laz Diaz, who was the crew chief and manning first base. After Lovullo signaled to Kelly that he was being replaced having allowed two runners on base, he shouted at Diaz which prompted his tossing.

"Torey Lovullo was ejected for arguing with Laz Diaz over a wrong check-swing call that effectively ended Merrill Kelly's night" - @ Jomboy Media

Diaz has been criticized for his error-prone calls and for being inconsiderate when players and coaches try to prove their point. He has been placed alongside names such as C.B. Bucknor and the recently retired Angel Hernandez as the worst officials in the game.

Meanwhile, Kelly earned his second win of the season despite being ejected from the game after producing six solid innings. He finished with four strikeouts along with two earned runs given on three base hits. The Diamondbacks' relief crew held up their end as they gave up just one hit in the final three innings.

Arizona Diamondbacks escape Baltimore Orioles at home

The Arizona Diamondbacks barely edged out the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of their three-game series in the desert. After getting trampled in Game 1 5-1, the Diamondbacks bounced back with a 4-3 victory. However, it didn't come without drama.

The visitors went up early via Cedric Mullins' two-RBI single in the first inning. Josh Naylor answered back in the next half-inning after his grounder brought home Corbin Carroll.

In the third frame, Carroll hit a solo home run, his fourth of the season, to tie things up. Naylor then continued his RBI production after his double drove in Garrett Hampson and Pavin Smith.

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly got ejected in the seventh inning as he was being replaced after arguing a call with umpire Laz Diaz. Arizona skipper Torey Lovullo also got tossed after going on a tirade on Diaz.

In the same inning, the Orioles registered their final run after Jackson Holliday's line out brought home Cedric Mullins. The game ended 4-3 with Arizona improving to 6-6 while the O's fell to 5-7 this season.

