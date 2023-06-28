What happened to Michael Conforto? Giants sluggers exits game against Blue Jays early

San Francisco Giants slugger Michael Conforto exited the game against the Toronto Blue Jays with an apparent leg injury. He was pulled from the game after the first inning, where he ran into the wall while making a catch to record an out. The former All-Star has played in nearly every game this season, but that streak is now in jeopardy.

Conforto missed the entire 2022 season with an injury, that thankfully was not to his leg. The shoulder injury that caused him to miss an enitre year being reagrravted would be the worst case scenario. This is a unrelated injury that will hopefully not sideline him for too long.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported the circumstances of his departure from the game on Twitter.

Susan Slusser @susanslusser Conforto's out, Slater's in. Conforto was doing an awful lot of running that first inning in right and also hit the side wall making a running catch. Conforto's out, Slater's in. Conforto was doing an awful lot of running that first inning in right and also hit the side wall making a running catch.

Michael Conforto has been a great player for the Giants this season, and his loss would hinder their surprisingly great season.

The San Francisco Giants have a consistent offense, thanks in large part to Michael Conforto

San Francisco Giants v Minnesota Twins

Conforto is not the best offensive player in the Natioanl League, but he provides consistency to a team that needs it. His .236 batting average and 12 home runs is better than many would have expected him to be at this time last year. Now, the Giants have a better record than the San Diego Padres and have a real chance at a playoff spot.

Home runs like this, posted to Twitter by Talkin' Baseball, exemplifies the value he brings.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Michael Conforto’s 11th home run of the season! Michael Conforto’s 11th home run of the season! https://t.co/pXMAXA1M0b

After years with the New York Mets, this is exactly the return to MLB Conforto was hoping for. The team around him plays to his strengths, and he ha sstayed remarkably healthy. Hopefully this leg issue will prove to be a minor hinderance and he can get back on the field sooner rather than later.

