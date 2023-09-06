What happened to Michael Soroka? Braves pitcher exits game vs Cardinals early

Michael Soroka left the mound early during his start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. The Atlanta Braves starter was taken off after just three innings during his third call-up from the minors this year.

Soroka has been with the Braves organization since 2015. He made his debut in the MLB in 2018, before going on to have a breakthrough season in 2019. He went 13-4 overall with a 2.68 ERA and 142 strikeouts throughout that year which earned him an All-Star selection as well.

However, he was unable to continue that form as he suffered a torn Achilles which ended his 2020 season prematurely. Another surgery while in rehab the following year led to him being out of action for two whole years with the Braves.

The 26-year-old started the season with Triple-A Gwinett before being called up to the majors in May. Over his two call-ups before the game against the Cardinals, he had a 2-1 record with a subpar 5.56 ERA. In his 17 games for Gwinett, he has a 4-4 record with 3.41 ERA.

During the game against the Cardinals, Soroka had a strong first inning before he was taken to the cleaners by opposing batters. He left a few pitches hanging to which the Cardinals batters swung hard, including two-run dingers from Tyler O'Neill and Nolan Gorman.

In the middle of the third frame, Soroka was examined by the trainers who were closely noticing his right arm. After the check, he was replaced on the mound by Collin McHugh.

Extent of Michael Soroka's injury examined

It is likely that the Braves pitcher has just minor blisters to his right forearm. It shouldn't be much concerning for the club who still await the return of Kyle Wright from the 60-day IL to fill up the last spot in their rotation.