What happened to Mike Trout? Angels star exits game vs Padres early

Mike Trout left the field early in the game against the San Diego Padres after an apparent injury during his at-bat. The Los Angeles Angels suffered a heavy 10-3 loss in the series opener.

The incident occurred in the eighth innings when Mike Trout came out to lead off the eighth innings. Nick Martinez was on the mound for San Diego. On a 0-1 count, the veteran outfielder swung fouled off a ball.

He immediately faced some discomfort in his arm as manager Phil Nevin asked for a trainer to come out and check on the 3x AL MVP. Trout held his left wrist in pain and eventually left the field with the Angels trailing 9-3. Mickey Moniak came in to pinch-hit for Trout.

The 31-year-old was solid in the game as he hit an RBI single in the sixth innings driving in Mike Moustakas. In the previous innings, he had come close to scoring himself reaching all three bases after hitting a single with 1 out in the innings.

However, the Angels were unable to consolidate the bases-loaded situation with Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Anthony Rendon in scoring positions.

The minor slump for the Halos continued as they fell for the ninth time in 13 games since their series-deciding win against the Kansas City Royals. They still have two more games to bounce back in the series against the Padres. This is very crucial for LA as they look to secure the AL Wild Card spot.

Wrong time for an injury to Mike Trout

Phil Nevin after the game said that Mike Trout had to go through some X-rays. The Angels will be looking to closely monitor the situation. If the outfielder suffers an injury, it will be quite damaging as he had seemingly just found back his touch in the last few games.

Trout made a comeback of sorts in June and is currently batting at .260 with 78 hits and 43 RBIs including 18 homers.

