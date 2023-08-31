What happened to all MLB players placed on waivers? Breaking down all the activity ft. Harrison Bader, Randal Grichuk

It's been an action-packed week for MLB teams, with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels opting to place some of their unwanted veterans on the waivers, with several notable names hitting the market. Many of the moves seemingly came out of nowhere, which caused MLB social media to burst into a frenzy.

The several talented players that hit waivers included Harrison Bader, Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Hunter Renfroe, and Dominic Leone. Teams wasted little time in landing the veterans as soon as they were eligible. Here's a closer look at the landing spot for each of the players who were claimed off of the MLB's waiver wire.

The Cleveland Guardians retooled their pitching depth by landing three veterans off of waivers

After appearing to become a building block of the Chicago White Sox's pitching rotation, Lucas Giolito's inconsistencies made him available at this year's trade deadline. Enter the Los Angeles Angels, who hoped that the acquisition of Giolito would push them over the edge. This was not the case.

"The @CleGuardians add to their pitching depth! They have reportedly claimed Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo López and Matt Moore off waivers from the Angels." - @MLBNetwork

The veteran starter struggled during his short stint with the club as they fell out of realistic playoff contention. His move was part of the Angels' desire to get under the luxury tax threshold. Ultimately, Giolito ended up with the Cleveland Guardians.

In addition to Giolito, the Cleveland Guardians landed veteran bullpen arms Reynaldo Lopez and Matt Moore. The Guardians currently sit 5.0 games behind the Minnesota Twins for first place in the AL Central.

"The #Marlins were all set to grab Giolito, Moore and Lopez on waivers from the #Angels until the #Guardians thwarted their plans. They were next in line on the waiver claims. So the only NL wild-card contender that improved today were the Cincinnati #Reds." - @BNightengale

According to MLB Insider Bob Nightengale, the Miami Marlins were set to bolster their owning pitching core by attempting to claim Giolito, Lopez, and Moore off of waivers. However, the Guardians had the priority based on their position.

The Cincinnati Reds used waivers to bolster their outfield core

The Cincinnati Reds were the second-most active team when it came to claiming players off of the waiver wire. In order to help their push for a postseason berth, the Reds claimed both Hunter Renfroe and Harrison Bader, adding some serious firepower to their exciting lineup.

"Cincinnati gets some help in the outfield! Harrison Bader and Hunter Renfroe have reportedly been claimed by the @Reds" - @MLBNetwork

A series of injuries to key starters such as Joey Votto, Jake Fraley, Matt McLain, and Jonathan India have forced the Reds to get creative defensively. Now, the additions of both Renfroe and Bader will ease some of the question marks of defense, with the new stars expected to play important roles moving forward.

The Seattle Mariners add Dominic Leone to their bullpen

One of the hottest teams in baseball, the Seattle Mariners also tossed their hat into the waive wire frenzy by securing veteran relief pitcher Dominic Leone. While he may not have a major role with the club, he could make some key appearances moving forward as the club continues its postseason push.

"Welcome back, Dominic! We’ve claimed RHP Dominic Leone off waivers from the Angels. #SeaUsRise" - @Mariners

Randal Grichuk is the only played that went unclaimed during the waiver wire bonanza

It may have come as a bit of a surprise once the news broke, but veteran slugger Randal Grichuk went unclaimed after the Los Angeles Angels placed him on waivers.

Many expected a contender to take a look at Grichuk, considering his MLB track record. However, no one opted to pursue him, keeping him on the Angels roster for the moment.