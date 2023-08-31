Why did the Guardians claim Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez? AL Central team gears up for late playoff push

The Cleveland Guardians have made headlines on Thursday by claiming both Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez, who were waived by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this week. While it was expected that both players would wind up with new clubs before the postseason, Cleveland was not the club that many were expecting.

"The Cleveland Guardians claimed right-handed starter Lucas Giolito and right-handed reliever Reynaldo Lopez on waivers from the Los Angeles Angels, sources tell ESPN."

As of Thursday, August 31st, the Cleveland Guardians are well outside of the playoffs looking in, and even though there is enough time for the club to make a run for a Wild Card berth, it seems unlikely. Currently, Cleveland is 11.5 games outside of the final Wild Card spot, however, this has not prevented them from claiming both players.

While the Wild Card may not be within reach, there is a realistic possibility that the club could gain on their rivals, the Minnesota Twins, for the American League Central race. As of Thursday, Cleveland sits only 5.0 games behind the Twins, which is likely why the club felt both Giolito and Lopez could help them push for the postseason.

pending confirmation of reports, Angels scrapped just over $5.7M from remaining '23 payroll putting them under luxury tax at around $228.66M for '23 -- Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, Matt Moore to Cleveland; Hunter Renfroe to Cincinnati; Dominic Leone to Seattle

After being acquired by the Los Angeles Angels from the Chicago White Sox at the trade deadline, Lucas Giolito struggled to perform at the All-Star level the team hoped for. Once it was clear that the Angels were out of postseason contention, the club opted to waiver both Giolito and Lopez to get below the luxury tax threshold.

Lucas Giolito will be leaned on as the Cleveland Guardians look to close the gap in the AL Central

The Cleveland Guardians will hope that the inconsistent Giolito will be able to provide the club with solid performances for the rest of the regular season. Currently, the club is without injured ace Shane Bieber, who is first eligible to return from the IL on September 10th.

With the addition of Giolito, the veteran starter will join the promising young rotation, which features talented rookie Gavin Williams, Tanner Bibee, and Logan Allen. Although Giolito has been inconsistent, his veteran presence could help their young arms push until the end of the regular season.