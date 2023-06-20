Who is Gavin Williams? Cleveland Guardians top prospect to make MLB debut against Athletics

It has been the news that Cleveland Guardians fans have been waiting all year for, the team has called up top prospect Gavin Williams. Number 16 on the MLB's Top 100 prospects list, Williams is slated to make his MLB debut on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics.

At 6-foot-6, Gavin Williams is one of the top pitching prospects in the entire league and will be given a favorable match-up against Oakland in his debut. Williams' promotion to the MLB comes in the wake of multiple injuries to the Guardians' starting rotation, including Triston McKenzie and Cal Quantrill.

Regarded by many as the top pitching prospect yet to make his MLB debut, Williams has been dominant in the minors this season. Through 60.1 innings this season between Double-A and Triple-A, the potential superstar has posted a 4-2 record with a 2.39 ERA with 81 strikeouts.

The talented Williams will likely remain in the Cleveland Guardians' rotation for the foreseeable future given the aforementioned injuries to McKenzie and Quantrill. Known for this lights-out fastball, Williams could become the next great Guardians' starter.

A look at Gavin Williams' road to the MLB

Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Williams was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 30th round of the 2017 MLB Draft, however, he elected not to sign with the club. He instead chose to enroll at East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina, which is just over 100 miles away from his hometown.

While he was average in his first two seasons with East Carolina University, he enjoyed a true breakout season in his senior year posting an incredible 10-1 record with a 1.88 ERA and 130 strikeouts through 81.1 innings. He was named the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year, while also being selected to the 2021 College Baseball All-America Team.

This sensational senior year led to the Cleveland Guardians selecting Gavin Williams as the 23rd overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. Other notable players selected during this draft include Henry Davis of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Matt McLain of the Cincinnati Reds.

