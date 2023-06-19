Who is Henry Davis? Pittsburgh Pirates No. 1 pick debuts against Cubs

On Saturday (June 17), the Pittsburgh Pirates announced they would be promoting Henry Davis from Triple-A Indianapolis to the majors. The catcher is set to make his debut for the team against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

The Pirates selected Davis as the first overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft. However, it appears that the franchise is finally putting its faith in the 23-year-old.

Davis went to Fox Lane High School in Bedford, New York, and it was around that time that he was recognized as a top baseball talent. In his junior and senior year, he batted at .429 and .421, respectively, while recording seven home runs over the two years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Davis surprisingly went undrafted in the 2018 MLB Draft. He then joined the University of Louisville and played college baseball for the Louisville Cardinals.

In 2019, Davis made 45 appearances for Louisville, recording three home runs and 23 RBI at a .280 batting average. The following year, he was batting at a .372 average and smashed three home runs across 14 games before the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

In 2021, Davis smashed 15 home runs and had 48 RBI at an average of .370. His dominant batting attracted the Pirates and they selected him with their first overall pick in the draft later that year.

Henry Davis' stats in 2023 season

Pittsburgh Pirates star Henry Davis

Henry Davis has been excellent with the bat this season which has led to the Pittsburgh Pirates promoting him to the majors. He was hitting at an impressive .284/.433/.547 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 RBI.

The catcher also added seven stolen bases across 41 games for Double-A Altoona Curve at the start of the 2023 campaign.

Davis was promoted to the Triple–A's Indianapolis Indians in June and in 10 games, he slashed .286/.432/.514.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Davis fares when he makes his MLB debut against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

Poll : 0 votes