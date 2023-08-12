What happened to Mookie Betts? Dodgers All-Star scratched from lineup on Saturday against Rockies 

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts was scratched from the lineup on Saturday. The team has stated that the slugger is not feeling well and will take the day off.

In his place will be Jason Heyward, who is getting the start in right field and hitting fifth. Los Angeles will try and find a way to take down the Colorado Rockies without one of its top players.

Mookie Betts is having a great season and is one of the reasons for the Dodgers' success this year. He is hitting .286/.388/.579 with 31 home runs and 78 RBIs. He is four home runs from tying a career-high that he set last season.

Betts has been hot as of late. In his last ten games, he has 14 hits. He has six multi-hit games this month.

Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers have left early doubters impressed

Many around the league were not high on the Los Angeles Dodgers coming into the season. They lost their All-star shortstop, Trea Turner, in free agency and had trouble finding a replacement.

They were going to roll with Gavin Lux until he went down with an injury in spring training. He tore his ACL and LCL, ending his season before it started.

Fortunately, the team signed Miguel Rojas before Lux went down with an injury. Rojas has taken the bulk of the shortstop duties and handled himself well.

The Dodgers have been impressive this season. They sit in first in the National League West with a record of 69-46, holding a 7.5-game lead over the San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles will surely look to avenge their early dismissal from the postseason when the San Diego Padres sent them home in the NLDS. Watch for them to make a statement after last season's disappointing run.