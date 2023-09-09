What happened to Noelvi Marte? Reds slugger a late scratch after he was struck in the face during warmups

Cincinnati Reds slugger Noelvi Marte was a late scratch in Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was playing catch on the field when he was hit in the face with the ball.

Marte was in conversation with Tyler Stephenson and not paying attention when Elly De La Cruz threw him the ball. Right after Cruz let go of the ball, he knew what would happen, but it was far too late.

Marte was a bloody mess as the training staff rushed to the field with a towel. It looked like the ball struck him in the nose/mouth region, which is the last place you want to be hit.

The game was delayed as the Reds had to figure out what they would do with Noelvi Marte out of the lineup. He was originally scheduled to play third base. However, the team moved Spencer Steer to third and Alejo Lopez got the start at second.

Noelvi Marte could be a problem in the league for years to come

Noelvi Marte signed with the Seattle Mariners as an international free agent in 2018. He would stay in Seattle until 2022 when he was traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Marte was a part of the deal that sent Luis Castillo to the Mariners.

After Elly De La Cruz was called up, Marte became the team's top prospect. He is considered to have some of the most raw power out of any other prospect.

He has an excellent understanding of the strike zone with a patient approach. Marte will wait for his pitch to drive and does not swing at stuff out of the zone that often.

He is a young player who is still developing into the player he wants to be. The future is bright for this young slugger.