What happened to Ozzie Albies? Braves baseman exits game vs Mets early

The Atlanta Braves suffered a major injury scare during their game against the New York Mets on Sunday night as second baseman Ozzie Albies left the field due to a hamstring issue.

Albies was removed from the game when he was unable to run after hitting to first baseman Pete Alonso in the 8th inning. His departure from the game wasn't confirmed until new trade acquisition Nicky Lopez covered his defensive position in the bottom inning.

Although the 26-year-old was struggling after his hamstring issue, the club has revealed that it was just a precautionary move and Albies will be in contention for the series opener against the New York Yankees on Monday.

"2B Ozzie Albies was removed from tonight’s game as a precaution with cramping in his left hamstring."

The two-time Silver Slugger award winner has struggled with injuries in the last couple of years as the Braves missed a considerable chunk of his services last year when he suffered a broken left foot.

His return to fitness has boosted the team's offense, as the 2021 World Series champion has managed 28 home runs in the MLB this season.

Atlanta Braves sweating on the fitness of Ozzie Albies

The Braves will be hoping that the injury won't impact their star second baseman's red-hot form as he has managed 12 runs and 16 RBI in the month of August. He came into Sunday's game against the Mets on the back of a sublime performance on Saturday.

He registered two home runs, and two stolen bases, and scored four runs and eight RBI in the doubleheader against the Mets on Saturday.

“A lot of pleasure, of course, because they always say they’re going to beat us,” Albies said on Saturday to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “That’s all I can say. I won’t say much.”

However, the Mets avoided a series sweep after a hard-fought victory in the final game of the series on Sunday. Marcell Ozuna's three-run double gave an early lead to the Braves at the top of the first inning.

But their lead evaporated in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Mets completed a brilliant turnaround to lead the game 7-3.

Although Sean Murphy's 20th home run of the season and Matt Olson's two-run homer threatened a late comeback from the Braves, the Mets held on to claim a narrow victory.