What happened to Pete Fairbanks? Rays pitcher leaves bullpen during warm-ups

Pete Fairbanks is a popular pitcher for the Tampa Bay Rays. However, he recently had to leave the bullpen due to an injury in the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Aaron Jacobson @JacobsonOnAir Kevin Cash on the bullpen injury to Pete Fairbanks. Could be an IL visit for Pete. #RaysUp Kevin Cash on the bullpen injury to Pete Fairbanks. Could be an IL visit for Pete. #RaysUp https://t.co/QvbAz1pEG1

The incident took place during the ninth innings of the game at the Tropicana Field. Pete Fairbanks was warming-up in the bullpen after the eighth inning when he injured his hip, which led to him limping from the bullpen to the dugout as he was accompanied by a trainer.

Regarding the incident, Kevin Cash, the Tampa Bay Rays manager stated:

"His hip locked up. I don't have much more. Obviously, we're gonna go get him checked out. (The trainer) just said that (his) muscles look to be OK, but we saw him walk very gingerly from the bullpen and he was in some pain. No real update from that point." (via Tampabay.com)

He further mentioned:

"I think we should be OK. I mean we'll see what happens with Pete. I mean, if he's an IL (Injured List), then we're going to get another pitcher." (via Tampabay.com)

This isn't the first time Fairbanks was injured in a game this season. He missed time earlier in the season due to right wrist inflammation and also did not play a cold game last month due to Raynaud's syndrome resulting in numbness in his fingers.

Despite Fairbanks' injuries, the team did manage to beat the Dodgers 11-10 in the game. The team looks like they will be able to pull through to Thursday's off day and are now heading to Chicago for a three-series game against the Cubs.

Pete Fairbanks' MLB career

Pete Fairbanks in Cleveland Indians v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two

Pete Fairbanks is an MLB veteran having played for Texas Rangers and the Tampa Bay Rays. He developed his career mainly in the minor leagues and played for teams like Spokane Indians, Hickory Crawdads, Down East Wood Ducks, Frisco RoughRiders, Nashville Sounds, and Durham Bulls. The Rays can help him take his career to the next level by utilizing his pitching skills.

Fairbanks has notched up a win-loss record of 11-13 with an ERA of 3.34 and 169 strikeouts in his career and has also made 20 saves to his credit. He is expected to recover from his hip injury and rejoin the team soon.

