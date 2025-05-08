  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • What happened to Reds' ace Hunter Greene in game against Braves? All we know about pitcher's injury 

What happened to Reds' ace Hunter Greene in game against Braves? All we know about pitcher's injury 

By Kaushani Chatterjee
Modified May 08, 2025 04:59 GMT
Reds
Reds' pitcher Hunter Greene [Source: Imagn]

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene was escorted out of their game against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning on Wednesday night. It was later revealed that the 25-year-old was out with a right groin injury.

Ad

The Reds were leading the game 4-0 when it suddenly got halted due to Greene’s discomfort. The team’s staff and manager, Terry Francona, helped him out of the field and was given immediate medical attention.

His medical tests, as of now, are scheduled for Thursday, and it is yet to be known whether Greene will be out for the long term or not. During the Reds' 4-3 victory against the Braves, the pitcher boosted the team with six strikeouts, two hits and zero walks at Truist Park.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“In the top of the fourth, my first two warmup pitches I felt my groin grab so I just didn’t feel like I would be at my best or really honestly keep my team in it continuing to throw if I stayed in. So that was the decision,” Greene said via APNews.com.
Ad
Ad

He added that initially, there were no issues that needed medical attention. But following the injury concern, the player and the Reds decided to take it easy.

Francona noted that he believes the test reports won’t be negative, as the player described his injury. Hunter Greene has quite an extensive list of injuries in each of his past three seasons.

In 2022, he suffered from a right shoulder strain and took six weeks off. In 2023, he had a brief stint on the COVID-related list, and also due to a right hip injury. In 2024, he was out from Aug. 14 to Sept. 22 due to elbow soreness.

Ad

Hunter Greene makes feelings known about upcoming test reports

Hunter Greene [Source: Imagn]
Hunter Greene [Source: Imagn]

The Reds pitcher hopes he doesn’t have to spend a lengthy IL period, but is concerned about his groin discomfort. When asked if his high pitch count of 114 this season had anything to do with his current injury, Greene said via Cincinnati.com:

Ad
“I don’t think so. I felt fantastic all the way up to that last pitch. The recovery was great this past week going into tonight. I’d be really surprised if that had any correlation to tonight. I don’t think it did.”

Closer Emilio Pagan said it’s “not a good feeling” to see any teammate walk off the field due to injury. The player and club are currently waiting for the test reports, hoping to avoid a long IL stint amid the race in regular-season games.

About the author
Kaushani Chatterjee

Kaushani Chatterjee

Twitter icon

Kaushani Chatterjee is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in English and over 4 years of experience at publications such as FirstSportz.

Kaushani 's favorite teams are the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. She is a fan of Yankees as a group, their star power and their history oozes class. As for the Dodgers, Kaushani likes Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

She started watching the MLB during her school years and developed a keen interest in the sport. Now she is hooked.

Kaushani's hobbies include guitar, sketching, watching anime (tons of them), listening to music, and watching Asian dramas (Korean/Thai in general).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications