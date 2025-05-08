What happened to Reds' ace Hunter Greene in game against Braves? All we know about pitcher's injury 

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene was escorted out of their game against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning on Wednesday night. It was later revealed that the 25-year-old was out with a right groin injury.

The Reds were leading the game 4-0 when it suddenly got halted due to Greene’s discomfort. The team’s staff and manager, Terry Francona, helped him out of the field and was given immediate medical attention.

His medical tests, as of now, are scheduled for Thursday, and it is yet to be known whether Greene will be out for the long term or not. During the Reds' 4-3 victory against the Braves, the pitcher boosted the team with six strikeouts, two hits and zero walks at Truist Park.

“In the top of the fourth, my first two warmup pitches I felt my groin grab so I just didn’t feel like I would be at my best or really honestly keep my team in it continuing to throw if I stayed in. So that was the decision,” Greene said via APNews.com.

He added that initially, there were no issues that needed medical attention. But following the injury concern, the player and the Reds decided to take it easy.

Francona noted that he believes the test reports won’t be negative, as the player described his injury. Hunter Greene has quite an extensive list of injuries in each of his past three seasons.

In 2022, he suffered from a right shoulder strain and took six weeks off. In 2023, he had a brief stint on the COVID-related list, and also due to a right hip injury. In 2024, he was out from Aug. 14 to Sept. 22 due to elbow soreness.

Hunter Greene makes feelings known about upcoming test reports

Hunter Greene [Source: Imagn]

The Reds pitcher hopes he doesn’t have to spend a lengthy IL period, but is concerned about his groin discomfort. When asked if his high pitch count of 114 this season had anything to do with his current injury, Greene said via Cincinnati.com:

“I don’t think so. I felt fantastic all the way up to that last pitch. The recovery was great this past week going into tonight. I’d be really surprised if that had any correlation to tonight. I don’t think it did.”

Closer Emilio Pagan said it’s “not a good feeling” to see any teammate walk off the field due to injury. The player and club are currently waiting for the test reports, hoping to avoid a long IL stint amid the race in regular-season games.

