What happened to Rhys Hoskins? Brewers infielder exits game vs. Pirates in 2nd inning

The Milwaukee Brewers might be without one of their top players as Rhys Hoskins was forced to exit Monday night's game. The veteran slugger left Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates after suffering an apparent leg injury while running to first base. Although Hoskins was able to record a single on the play, the health of the 31-year-old is the number one priority.

"Rhys Hoskins was removed from tonight's game in the second inning after pulling up to first base" - @TalkinBaseball_

As Rhys Hoskins made it to first base, it was clear that he was experiencing some discomfort. Once the play was called, the Milwaukee Brewers' training staff made their way out to first base. After a brief discussion, the first base slowly exited the game, visibly frustrated by the incident.

Immediately in the wake of the injury, the commentary crew believed that Hoskins sustained an injury to his knee. However, Brewers General Manager Matt Arnold said that the 2nd inning exit was related to a hamstring injury, and not anything related to his knee.

"Tough time for #Phillies Rhys Hoskins after surgery for his ACL injury. Wants to push up doctor’s timeline of 7-9 months. Talks about the mental part and difficulty not being able to help. @SportsRadioWIP" - @howardeskin

Although a hamstring injury is something they celebrate, the fact that the pain is reportedly not related to Rhys Hoskins' knee is a bit of a relief. Hoskins missed all of the 2023 season for the Philadelphia Phillies after suffering a torn ACL in Spring Training last year.

Rhys Hoskins has been a key member of the Brewers in his first season back from serious injury

Even though Hoskins missed the entire 2023 season, he has picked up where he left off before tearing his ACL. The veteran infielder has been a quality addition to the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoskins signed a two-year, $34 million to join the Brew Crew this offseason and has been well worth the salary.

Prior to his 2nd-inning exit on Monday night, Hoskins has been one of the top contributors for Milwaukee. Through 37 games this season, Hoskins has posted a .222 batting average with 9 home runs, 27 RBIS, and an .805 OPS. Here's hoping that Hoskins will not be out of the lineup for an extended period as he has already had to overcome a serious injury and has been a major contributor to his club.

