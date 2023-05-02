What happened to Ronald Acuna Jr.? Braves star exits game after nasty blow

Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the finest players of the Atlanta Braves. He recently had to exit the game against the New York Mets due to an injury.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit with a high fastball on the first at-bat of the game and exits with an injury. Ronald Acuña Jr. was hit with a high fastball on the first at-bat of the game and exits with an injury. https://t.co/A8TZOn1Gp6

On Monday, Ronald Acuna Jr. sustained a hit to the left shoulder from a fastball delivered by Tylor Megill at 93.4mph. The incident occurred during the game's third pitch in Game 2 of the doubleheader finals against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Ronald Acuna Jr. was seen sitting on the grass clutching his left shoulder in pain before heading to the clubhouse for further checks. The Braves lost the game 5-3.

His initial X-Rays checkup proved negative, and the Braves management announced that he was suffering from a shoulder contusion. However, he was still sent to a hospital where it was confirmed that there was no fracture.

Regarding the incident, Braves manager Brian Snitker stated,

"You just want to make sure." (via MLB.com)

Ronald Acuna Jr. is known for his 448-foot home run, landing on the third deck above the left-center field wall and helping the Braves win Game 1 9-8. He is expected to make a return to the field very soon.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s 2023 MLB season

Ronald Acuna Jr. in Pittsburgh Pirates v Atlanta Braves game

Ronald Acuna Jr. had a blistering start to his career in the 2023 MLB season. He has already hit .370/.452/.537 (20-54 AB) with five home runs and 13 stolen bases this season. He seems poised to have a great 2023 season. However, the injury changed things for him.

When he eventually makes his return to the field, Braves fans will expect to see more such blistering home runs from him

