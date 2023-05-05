What happened to Ronald Acuna Jr.? Fans worried after Braves star exits second game in three days

Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has exited two games in three days due to injury, causing concern among fans and the team. The latest occurrence happened on May 4th during the series finale against the Miami Marlins, where Acuna Jr. left the game in the sixth innings after appearing to have injured his knee.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally Ronald Acuña Jr. has left today’s game after fouling this ball off his knee in the sixth inning. Ronald Acuña Jr. has left today’s game after fouling this ball off his knee in the sixth inning. https://t.co/4xR6P97Qtq

The exact nature and extent of Ronald Acuna Jr.’s injury have not been confirmed by the Braves organization, but the young star has had a history of leg injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ronald Acuna Jr.’s absence from the game against the Marlins did not hinder the Braves’ performance, as they were able to sweep the series with a 6-3 victory. However, the concern over Acuna Jr’s health is understandable given his status as one of the most valuable players on the team. The 24-year-old outfielder is currently batting .355 with six home runs, 19 RBIs, and 14 stolen bases, making him a crucial component of the Braves offense.

Acuna Jr. has been crucial for the Braves offense this season.

How long is Ronald Acuna Jr. expected to miss after injury?

An official statement has not been released by the Braves, and fans will be eagerly awaiting an official injury update on Ronald Acuna Jr.’s condition, hoping that it is not serious enough to keep him out for an extended period.

If Acuna Jr. does miss a significant time, the Braves will have to rely on other players to step up and fill the void left by his absence. However, the Braves have depth in their roster, and they could use this as an opportunity to give other players more playing time and experience.

There has not been an official statement released by the Braves

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Acuna Jr., but one thing is certain: the Braves will need him to stay healthy if they hope to compete for a playoff spot.

The team has been dealing with injuries all season, and losing Acuna Jr. for an extended period will be a severe blow to their chances. Until more information is available on his condition, fans will be anxiously waiting and hoping for the best.

Poll : 0 votes