What happened to Rougned Odor? Padres batter leaves field limping vs Cubs

Rougned Odor of the San Diego Padres started to limp in the eighth innings of the game against the Chicago Cubs after he faced some discomfort while rounding the bases. The Padres infielder left the game immediately as he was replaced by a pinch runner.

The Padres lost the game at home against the Cubs 2-1 in the end. When Odor left the field, his team was trailing by the same score.

He was having a decent game till that point as in the bottom of the sixth he had started the innings with a leadoff double off Cubs starter Jameson Taillon. Odor scored when Xander Bogaerts hit an infield single.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the eighth innings, Odor found himself as the leadoff batter again. On the second pitch, a 98 mph four-seam fastball by Julian Merryweather, the Venezuelan hit a single to the center. As he ran to first base, Odor slowed down as he reached the plate. He was visibly in great discomfort when the incident happened.

Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres

A fielding error by the Cubs' center fielder allowed Odor to get to second base. In a valiant effort by the 29-year-old, he limped to second base, putting in a big dive before the ball reached the fielder for the tag.

After completing the extra-base hit, he sat near the plate in pain waiting for the medics to check on him. He was subsequently replaced by pinch runner, Kim Ha-Seong.

Expected date of return for Rougned Odor

There has been no update from the San Diego Padres about their second baseman just yet. It is likely that the injury suffered by Odor is a minor groin injury. He is likely to be placed on the 10-day IL for starters.

The Padres batter has had a decent season so far, hitting .216 with 19 hits and 17 RBIs in 88 at-bats.

Poll : 0 votes