What happened to Sean Murphy? Braves star exits game vs Rockies early

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy had an early exit in the game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday after his hamstring pulled up while rounding bases. The Braves player is now undergoing tests in a local hospital in Atlanta.

Murphy joined the Braves this year after being traded from the Oakland Athletics. In his four years with the A's, the catcher showed good skills behind the plate, earning himself a Gold Glove in 2021. In the last offseason, Murphy moved to Atlanta as part of a three-team trade also involving the Brewers.

The incident in question occured at the start of the bottom of the third innings. Rockies starter Connor Seabold pitched to Murphy with the Braves leading 6-0. The 28-year-old hit a lie drive towards center field on a 91 mph four-seam fastball.

The ball initially seemed to take a bounce and go over the fence at Truist Park for a ground-rule double. However, that wasn't the case, as it ricocheted off the wall. As Murphy rounded bases, he hobbled to first base and immediately stopped. He faced discomfort near his hamstring as the Rockies got back the ball from the center field.

Mark Bowman @mlbbowman Looked like Sean Murphy might have tweaked his hammy as he rounded first base. He walked off the field under his own power. Will let you know when an update is available. Looked like Sean Murphy might have tweaked his hammy as he rounded first base. He walked off the field under his own power. Will let you know when an update is available. https://t.co/6PEaSvzW9L

Braves manager Brian Snitker and other medics on the bench went to first base to check on the catcher. He had to be replaced by a pinch runner Travis d'Arnaud to complete the innings.

Sean Murphy's absence a big loss for Braves

If Sean Murphy's injury is a long-term affair, it will come as a blow to Atlanta. The Athletics' recruit was on track to getting selected for his first All-Star apperance, as he has been a solid acquisition for the franchise.

He has hit 42 RBIs, including 12 homers, and is now ranked as the tenth best batter in the MLB with a .919 OPS.

