What happened to Shane Bieber? Guardians ace suddenly pulled from upcoming start

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber was slated to get the ball on Monday but was scratched from his start. He underwent an MRI of his forearm/elbow, which has been bothering him.

Manager Terry Francona told reporters on Friday that it has been an issue for a few weeks, and his stats show it. The Guardians do not want to risk further injury, so Bieber will be considered day-to-day until the team gets the MRI results back.

Zack Meisel @ZackMeisel Shane Bieber underwent an MRI on his right elbow/forearm and will not make his next start. The team is awaiting test results.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is quite the news for the Guardians, battling to stay atop the American League Central. They hold a 0.5-game lead over the Minnesota Twins with a record of 45-45.

Shane Bieber has been working as the team's ace this season. This is especially true with Triston McKenzie starting the season on the IL. Cleveland needs both Bieber and McKenzie in the rotation to be truly competitive.

Shane Bieber's injury could be the cause for his underwhelming performances this season

Atlanta Braves v Cleveland Guardians

This season, Shane Bieber has not looked like the same pitcher that won the American League Cy Young Award in 2020. This season, he has compiled a 5-6 record with a 3.77 ERA in 117 innings pitched. Aside from his rookie season, this is the highest Bieber has ever seen his ERA in the big leagues.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Willy Adames with an absolute BOMB off Shane Bieber





The Cleveland Guardians hope nothing serious comes from the MRI, and he is just in a slump. They are in a prime position to run away with the division, as it seems to be between them and the Minnesota Twins. The rest of the division does not seem to be all that competitive.

The Guardians get their second half started against the Texas Rangers. Given how good the Rangers look this season and Cleveland operating on a short rotation, this first series could test them.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault