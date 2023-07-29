What happened to Shohei Ohtani? Angels star exits game vs Blue Jays early

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani left Friday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in the ninth innings due to cramps in both calves.

He was replaced by pinch hitter Michael Stefanic who went on to strike out and ended the game 4-1 in favor of the Blue Jays. It is the second straight game in which Ohtani has had to leave due to cramps, causing major concern in the Angels camp.

Ohtani has been the only ray of hope in a dismal season for the Los Angeles Angels so far. The Japanese superstar had a major impact in their series against the Detroit Tigers earlier in the week.

Ohtani started the series with a shutout of the Tigers' offense in the first game before going on to launch two homers in the second. However, he was pulled out later in that game after experiencing cramps in his legs.

Manager Phil Nevin thought little of it and Ohtani seemed to be fine when he started the game against the Blue Jays on Friday. He launched his 39th home run of the campaign in the first inning, which turned out to be the only run for the Angels on the night.

Lucas Giolito makes Angels debut while Shohei Ohtani goes under medical examination

Shohei Ohtani's second early exit in a row had the Los Angeles Angels much more concerned than they were the first time around. He is set to be examined by their medical team and are expected to provide further updates over the weekend.

On the other hand, new acquisition Lucas Giolito made his first appearance for the Angels, pitching 5.1 innings, giving up three runs and posting five strikeouts. It was a decent outing for the pitcher who promises more to come in the future.