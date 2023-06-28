What happened to Shohei Ohtani? Angels star exits mound in middle of 7th inning

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani continues to make the incredible look mundane in the MLB.

He was at it again in the win over the White Sox on Tuesday, launching two homers and getting ten strikeouts. However, Angels fans were worried, as he left the mound in the middle of the seventh due to a cracked nail in his right middle finger.

However, there seems to be little to worry about Shohei Ohtani's finger, as he returned in the bottom of the seventh inning as a batter and launched his second home run of the night. The Angels won 4-2, thanks largely to Ohtani's exploits on both sides of the ball.

Ohtani started the night with an incredible first inning, striking out two White Sox players from the mound before taking the plate and launching his 27th home run of the season.

He went on to pitch 6.1 innings before his injury, earning 10 strikeouts while giving away only a single run. Despite the injury to his finger, Ohtani returned to the plate to launch another solo homer to help his team over the line.

While there has been no update regarding his injury to his right middle finger, it did not look serious enough to disrupt his season. He should be back on the mound soon.

Shohei Ohtani extends HR lead in MLB

Despite sustaining a minor injury to his right hand fingernail, which forced him out of the mound, Shohei Ohtani returned to bat and launch his second home run of the night. He now has 28 on the season, three ahead of Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves.

The Los Angeles Angels eventually won the game to start their series against the Chicago White Sox in positive fashion. Ohtani continues to dominate in the MLB and remains the frontrunner for the MVP regular season award.

